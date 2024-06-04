House Democrats push birth control vote in pressure campaign on GOP

Reps. Nikema Williams, Katherine Clark and Kathy Manning. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MomsRising.
House Democrats are launching a discharge petition on Tuesday aimed at forcing a vote on legislation to protect access to contraception, according to multiple sources familiar with the plans.
Why it matters: It's part of a broader push by Democrats to put abortion rights, contraception and fertility services at the political fore as the 2024 election heats up.
Driving the news: The discharge petition will be announced at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, led by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Rep. Kathy Manning (D-N.C.).
Between the lines: The discharge petition is an effort to put endangered Republicans on the spot and pressure them to help provide the signatures to bypass GOP leadership and force a floor vote.
What they're saying: Several House Republicans in districts President Biden won in 2020 did not rule out signing onto the discharge petition.
Yes, but: Republican leadership has pushed hard against their members signing onto discharge petitions and essentially doing an end-run around their authority.