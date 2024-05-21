Trump backtracks on “looking at” restrictions on contraceptives

Former President Trump speaks to the press as he arrives for court during his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 16 in New York City. Photo: Victor J. Blue-Pool/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday walked back his remarks from an interview with a local Pittsburgh TV station, when he said that he is "looking at" restrictions on contraception and suggested that he will be releasing a policy "very shortly." Why it matters: Americans across the political spectrum overwhelmingly support access to contraception.

Driving the news: Trump, who has repeatedly said that abortion should be left to the states, told KDKA-TV that he will be releasing a policy on contraceptives "within a week or so."

"Things really do have a lot to do with the states and some states are going to have different policies than others," Trump said, when asked if he supports some restrictions.

In a post on his Truth Social account later on Tuesday, Trump wrote that he would "never advocate imposing restrictions on birth control."

A Trump campaign official, when asked about the interview, noted the former president's recent interview with Time magazine in which he said that he would be making an announcement about his policy on mifepristone, one of the drugs used in medication-induced abortions, in the near future.

"President Trump has never advocated for restrictions on contraceptives," the campaign official said.

Trump told Time Magazine in April that he would be releasing his plan on the abortion pill "probably over the next week."

The other side: The Biden campaign, which has made protecting access to reproductive rights central to its platform, seized on Trump's remarks.

"Women across the country are already suffering from Donald Trump's post-Roe nightmare, and if [Trump] wins a second term, it's clear he wants to go even further by restricting access to birth control and emergency contraceptives," Biden-Harris spokesperson Sarafina Chitika said in a statement.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details from former President Trump's Truth Social post.