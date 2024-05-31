Bruhat Soma, 12, of Tampa, Florida, is handed the Scripps Cup by E. W. Scripps Company CEO Adam Symson after winning the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland, on Thursday. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Florida 12-year-old Bruhat Soma clinched the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee after becoming only the second person to win in a tiebreaker on Thursday. The big picture: The Tampa Bay 7th-grader beat 6th-grader Faizan Zaki, 12, of Plano, Texas, in the spell-off to win the 96th edition of the bee in National Harbor, Maryland.

Soma, whose winning word was "abseil," took away a trophy and more than $50,000 in cash and prizes following his victory in the finals.

What they're saying: "It's been my goal for the past year to win," Soma said, per the New York Times.

"I can't describe it. I'm so shaky."

Go deeper: Spelling Bee's evolving word list

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details from the spelling bee finals and comment from Bruhat Soma.