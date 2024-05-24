Then-outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley and then-President Trump announces in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., after he accepted her resignation in 2018. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Former President Trump said Thursday he "appreciated" former Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley pledging this week to vote for him in November.
What he's saying: "I think she's going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," Trump told News 12 New York following a rally in the Bronx.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.