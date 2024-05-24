Former President Trump said Thursday he "appreciated" former Republican presidential rival Nikki Haley pledging this week to vote for him in November.

What he's saying: "I think she's going to be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts," Trump told News 12 New York following a rally in the Bronx.

"I appreciated what she said. You know, we had a nasty campaign, it was pretty nasty. But she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's going to be on our team in some form, absolutely."

