Israeli forces recover bodies of three more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

A memorial site for Hanan Yablonka at the Nova Festival site is seen on May 24, 2024 in Re'eim, Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

The Israeli Defense Forces have recovered the bodies of three more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Friday. The big picture: With the latest recovery, the number of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza now sits at 125 — among them several Americans.

Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a possible hostage deal that could lead to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza hit a deadlock two weeks ago after several days of talks in Cairo and Doha.

Driving the news: Hagari said the IDF operation to recover the bodies took place on Thursday, with Israeli special forces retrieving the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, an Israeli-Brazilian national, and Orion Hernandez, a Mexican-French national.

Hagari said all three hostages were killed by Hamas militants during the Oct. 7 attack on Israel and that their bodies were taken to Gaza.

Behind the scenes: Hagari said the operation was conducted "based on precise intelligence."

A senior IDF official said in a briefing with reporters that the bodies were found in a Hamas tunnel in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip.

refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip. Last week, the IDF announced it had recovered the bodies of four other hostages in the area.

What to watch: CIA director Bill Burns arrived in Paris on Friday for a meeting with the head of Israel's Mossad and the prime minister of Qatar in an effort to revive talks to release the remaining hostages in Gaza and establish a ceasefire in the enclave, according to U.S. and Israeli officials.