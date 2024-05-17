IDF recovers bodies of four hostages held by Hamas in Gaza

Protestors call for a ceasefire deal and for the hostages to be released on May 9, 2024, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Israel Defense Forces identified a fourth hostage whose body was retrieved with those of three others held by Hamas in Gaza, the IDF announced Saturday. The big picture: The IDF and Shin Bet operation decreased the number of hostages held in Gaza to 128.

The fourth hostage was identified as Ron Benjamin.

The operation showed many of the hostages were kidnapped after they were killed, or died while in captivity.

Driving the news: The bodies were found in a Hamas tunnel on Thursday during a major operation that IDF forces conducted in the Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza strip, an IDF spokesperson said.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement that according to "credible and verified" information, the three people were killed by Hamas militants while escaping the Nova music festival on Oct. 7 and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

According to the IDF, the Shin Bet obtained intelligence during the interrogations of Hamas members who were apprehended in the Gaza Strip and pointed to the location of the bodies.

The soldiers retrieved the body of Shani Louk, a German-Israeli dual national who was kidnapped from the festival, Hagari said. A video of her body being paraded on a pickup truck around Gaza has become one of the symbols for Hamas' atrocities.

The other two bodies were of Amit Buskila and Itzik Gelernter.

State of play: Indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a possible hostage deal that could lead to a temporary ceasefire in Gaza reached a deadlock last week after several days of talks in Cairo and Doha.

While the White House said last week that the current positions presented by Israel and Hamas allow the gaps in the negotiations to be closed and put a deal within reach, it later toned down its optimism.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met on Wednesday with the ambassadors of 17 other countries with citizens held hostage by Hamas.

"The group discussed their collective call for Hamas to immediately release the hostages and ways to bring an end to the crisis," the White House said.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with additional information from the IDF. It has also been updated to list the number of remaining hostages held in Gaza.