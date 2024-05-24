Boeing's corporate reputation took the biggest hit this year, according to the Axios/Harris 100, falling 10 points since 2023.
Why it matters: Boeing's quality control issues have not impacted the reputations of the major airlines that operate its jets — like Alaska, Delta and Southwest.
By the numbers: Alaska made the top 100 list for the first time this year, likely in response to its handling of the Boeing crisis.
The airline came in at No. 50 with a "good" rating overall. Alaska scored highest on the reputation dimensions of "trust," "vision" and "culture."
What they're saying: Alaska CEO Ben Minicucci used the power of the media to put pressure on Boeing and appeal to the American public.
He told NBC Nightly News the issue at question is "what is Boeing going to do differently on their quality program, to make sure that when we get an airplane, it's at the highest degree of excellence and that's what's got to be different going forward."
Southwest Airlines' reputation is starting to recover from the 2022 winter meltdown that left nearly 17,000 holiday flights canceled and over 2 million passengers stranded.
Following this operational failure, Southwest's reputation score dropped 7 points — from 78 in 2022 to 71 in 2023. It has since started to trend upwards, making the most inroads on the reputation dimensions of "vision" and "ethics."