Yahoo bolsters its communications team

Yahoo is expanding its communications team at a time when others are shrinking.

Why it matters: The media and tech company is in the process of reinventing itself to better explain its mission, products and profitability amid rumors of an IPO.

Driving the news: Yahoo recently brought on Lyft alum Sona Iliffe-Moon to serve as chief communications officer and help shape the its new corporate narrative.

Since joining the media outlet in 2023, she has revamped the comms leadership team to include Katelyn Brehony, formerly of Lyft and Meta, to manage consumer communications, Handshake and Meta alum Erin Miller to oversee corporate communications, and Sarah Smith to lead internal communications.

Zoom in: New talent has also been brought in to support specific Yahoo products, including Willem Suyderhoud for Yahoo Sports communications, Noemi Esparza for Yahoo Finance communications and Estela Weinmann for Yahoo Mail, Search and News.

