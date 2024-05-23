Yahoo is expanding its communications team at a time when others are shrinking. Why it matters: The media and tech company is in the process of reinventing itself to better explain its mission, products and profitability amid rumors of an IPO.

Driving the news: Yahoo recently brought on Lyft alum Sona Iliffe-Moon to serve as chief communications officer and help shape the its new corporate narrative.

Since joining the media outlet in 2023, she has revamped the comms leadership team to include Katelyn Brehony, formerly of Meta and Etsy, to manage consumer communications, Meta and NBC News alum Erin Miller to oversee corporate communications, and Sarah Smith to lead internal communications.

Zoom in: New talent has also been brought in to support specific Yahoo products, including Willem Suyderhoud for Yahoo Sports communications, Noemi Esparza for Yahoo Finance communications and Estela Weinmann for Yahoo Mail, Search and News.

What they're saying: "Yahoo was the original guide to the Internet — and I think we can all agree that having a trusted guide to the internet is more important than ever," says Iliffe-Moon.

"As storytellers, we're working to reinvigorate Yahoo's place in culture and conversation. ... Bringing our employees along on our journey through engaging and consistent communications is a huge priority."

State of play: According to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone, the platform reaches about 87% of all U.S. internet users each month.

It is also the third-largest digital media property by reach and unique visitors. Google and Microsoft hold the top two slots.

Plus, the company is continuing to invest in products like Yahoo Finance, Yahoo for Creators, Yahoo Sports and the Yahoo News.

What to watch: Lanzone believes integrating AI tools into Yahoo products will help the platform stay competitive.

"We're not competing to build our own foundational model or anything like that. We're integrating AI in every one of those products to make them better," he told Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva at the Axios BFD Summit this month.

