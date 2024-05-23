Regular weed use bests alcohol for first time in U.S.

Share on email (opens in new window)

By the numbers: Daily or near daily marijuana use grew by 269% from 2008 to 2022, according to an analysis conducted by Jonathan Caulkins, a Carnegie Mellon University professor.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of daily or near daily alcohol use fell by 7%.

In 2022, the median drinker reported consuming alcohol on 4-5 days in the previous month, compared with 15-16 days for the typical marijuana user.

Yes, but: More people drink alcohol than consume marijuana.

High-frequency drinking, though, is less common than high-frequency cannabis use, according to the report.

Alcohol consumption is also increasingly viewed as unhealthy, especially by young adults.

The big picture: 74% of Americans live in states where medical or recreational uses of marijuana are legal, per Pew Research.

54% live in a state where recreational use is legal.

The Biden administration recently began the process to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I drug to the less dangerous Schedule III category.

State of play: Trends in cannabis consumption from 1979 to 2022 have corresponded with policy restricting or expanding marijuana use, per Caulkins.

Conservative policies under former presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush from 1980 to 1992 overlapped with a sharp decline in marijuana use.

Between the lines: The study relied on self-reported data, and willingness to self-report could have increased as marijuana use became more mainstream, per the report.

"Nonetheless, the enormous changes in rates of self-reported cannabis use, particularly of [daily, near daily] use, suggest that changes in actual use have been considerable," Caulkins wrote.

