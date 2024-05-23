Regular weed use bests alcohol for first time in U.S.

Daily marijuana use has outpaced daily alcohol consumption in the U.S. for the first time, according to a study published Wednesday.
Why it matters: Shifting consumption patterns reflect changes in attitudes toward marijuana as states embrace legalization and the Biden administration moves to reclassify it as a less dangerous substance under federal law.
By the numbers: Daily or near daily marijuana use grew by 269% from 2008 to 2022, according to an analysis conducted by Jonathan Caulkins, a Carnegie Mellon University professor.
- Meanwhile, the prevalence of daily or near daily alcohol use fell by 7%.
- In 2022, the median drinker reported consuming alcohol on 4-5 days in the previous month, compared with 15-16 days for the typical marijuana user.
Yes, but: More people drink alcohol than consume marijuana.
- High-frequency drinking, though, is less common than high-frequency cannabis use, according to the report.
- Alcohol consumption is also increasingly viewed as unhealthy, especially by young adults.
The big picture: 74% of Americans live in states where medical or recreational uses of marijuana are legal, per Pew Research.
- 54% live in a state where recreational use is legal.
- The Biden administration recently began the process to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I drug to the less dangerous Schedule III category.
State of play: Trends in cannabis consumption from 1979 to 2022 have corresponded with policy restricting or expanding marijuana use, per Caulkins.
- Conservative policies under former presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush from 1980 to 1992 overlapped with a sharp decline in marijuana use.
Between the lines: The study relied on self-reported data, and willingness to self-report could have increased as marijuana use became more mainstream, per the report.
- "Nonetheless, the enormous changes in rates of self-reported cannabis use, particularly of [daily, near daily] use, suggest that changes in actual use have been considerable," Caulkins wrote.
