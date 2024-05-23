Zoom out: Parts of South Texas and southern Florida could see "extreme" heat risk conditions over the coming days, with expected highs near 100°F and heat indices of 110°F or above, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
The heat will bring triple-digit temperatures to some areas of the country around a full month earlier than average.
Threat level: That storm brought down electrical infrastructure in parts of the state, and over 87,000 homes and businesses were still without power Thursday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.us
Extended periods without power during extreme temperatures is a deadly combination. It leaves people with with fewer options to cool down, especially if nighttime temperatures are elevated, too, which is often the case during heat waves.
The big picture: In addition to warming temperatures from climate change, Texas' grid has had to adjust to compensate for increased energy demand from the rapid expansion of data centers and artificial intelligence in the state.