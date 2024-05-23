Democrats brace for defections on non-citizen voting bill

House Democrats are preparing for a sizable number of defections on a vote to block a Washington, D.C. law allowing non-citizen voting despite their leadership whipping against it. Why it matters: The bill is likely doomed in the Senate, but Republicans have vowed to turn it into a campaign issue by going after any Democrat who votes against it.

National Republican Congressional Committee spokesperson Will Reinert said in a press release on Thursday morning that the NRCC is "keeping a close eye" on how Democrats vote.

Democrats "will pay a heavy price in November for their radical open-border policies," Reinert said.

State of play: The bill, set for a House vote Thursday afternoon, comes as Republicans are increasingly focused on non-citizen voting at the federal level despite little evidence the problem is widespread.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has championed the issue in recent weeks, including by holding a joint press conference with former President Trump.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), for her part, is pushing colleagues to vote against the bill by arguing that it undermine's D.C.'s autonomy.

"House Republicans are once again attempting to undermine the political self-determination of the nearly 700,000 residents of Washington, D.C.," Clark's office said in a note Democrats over the weekend.

What we're hearing: Senior House Democrats told Axios they expect swing-district Democrats to back the bill, with one predicting it could be as many as the 42 who voted to block D.C. non-citizen voting last year.

Vulnerable Democrats "don't want the hit that they voted to allow non-citizens to vote," one of the lawmakers said, predicting that "that's what the NRCC hit will be."

"Basically, the reason Republicans are offering it in the first place [is] to use it to attack Democrats," said another senior House Democrat.

Yes, but: One swing-district Democrat told Axios they will vote against the measure "to honor my belief that D.C. should be a state and has home rule."

Still, the lawmaker said, "I'm not thrilled with taking this vote."

Another senior House Democrat said vulnerable members are being "whipped hard" to vote for the bill.

What to watch: The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has adopted a strategy of tying the GOP push against non-citizen voting to Trump's "Stop the Steal" efforts.