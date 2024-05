A Chinese military helicopter flying over Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan's main island, in Fujian province on May 19, 2024. Photo: Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images

Taiwan's defense ministry was on alert after China's military announced two days of drills around the self-governing island, three days on from the inauguration of Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te. Why it matters: Chinese military spokesperson Li Xi said the drills should serve as a "strong punishment for the separatist acts" after the democratic island's election and also a "stern warning against the interference and provocation by external forces," per state media.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized that China has the right to take Taiwan, by force necessary.

Between the lines: "This feels like a prelude to more and bigger military drills to come," said Wen-ti Sung, a political analyst and China expert at the Australian National University, on X.

"This is a signal to shape international narratives. The real 'punishment' against Taiwan may be yet to come, for it takes time."

What they're saying: Taiwan's Defense Ministry emphasized a tweet condemning Beijing's action that it sought no conflict, but stood ready "with firm will and restraint."

