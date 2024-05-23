The culture war comeback

Wading into the culture wars can directly impact corporate reputation, but the effects do not appear to be everlasting.

Why it matters: The corporate reputations of Anheuser-Busch InBev and Target saw minimal decline, while Disney is already showing signs of recovery, this year's Axios/Harris Poll 100 rankings found.

How it works: The poll surveyed 6,273 Americans between Jan. 16-27 to establish the public's top-of-mind awareness of corporate reputation.

From there, 16,500 Americans rated the 100 most-visible companies based on corporate citizenship, ethics, culture, trust, vision, growth, and products and services.

State of play: Given the tense political environment, economic uncertainty and fractured information landscape, it's harder than ever to win favor with consumers.

The number of companies with a reputation rating of "excellent" — just two, Nvidia and 3M — is at its lowest in over a decade, according to the survey.

Based on year-over-year trends, corporate reputation across all sectors is three times more likely to decline than it is to improve.

Zoom in: Bud Light parent AB InBev saw its reputation score drop six points due to the backlash stemming from its 2023 social media campaign featuring a transgender influencer.

There also remains a clear partisan divide, with the beer giant ranking within the top 50 (No. 48) among Democrats, but in the bottom 5 for Republicans (No. 95).

Target came under fire last summer for its Pride Month products and has seen a decline in its reputation score since.

The retailer is also viewed as the third most politically polarizing company — behind the Trump Organization and Fox News, but ahead of AB InBev.

Disney found itself in the political crosshairs in 2022 after voicing opposition to Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" legislation.

Of note: Disney appears to be recovering, jumping 10 spots to No. 67 since last year.

Disney appears to be recovering, jumping 10 spots to No. 67 since last year. The company also made inroads with the Republican electorate, moving from No. 95 to No. 85 this year, while remaining in the top 20 for Democrats (No. 18).

Reality check: The six- and three-point declines of AB InBev and Target respectively is insignificant compared to the 20-point decline that Volkswagen saw after its emissions scandal in 2015 or the 20-point drop Wells Fargo experienced after its fraudulent account scheme in 2016.

Operational failures or corporate scandals still prove more damaging to reputation than cultural commentary.

Yes, but: The American public is split on whether companies should comment on geopolitical, social or cultural issues that don't directly relate to the business.

48% of Americans believe businesses should weigh in and 52% say they should not, according to a recent Gallup poll.

This often creates tension with employees, particularly those that skew more left-leaning or younger.

59% of those aged 18 to 29 and 75% of Democrats say businesses should take a stance, compared to 18% of Republicans.

What they're saying: According to Zeno Group's head of corporate affairs, Kim Metcalfe, companies should consider how the issue at hand relates to the business before weighing in.

"It really comes down to three things," she told Axios. "A. Authenticity in the space. If a company has spoken about the issue or supported the issue in the past, they have a track record. B. Is there 'Business Value' to speaking about the issue? Does it support the business in some way? And C. Does a company have the 'Capability' to effect change? If a company decides to comment, [then] it should be in a position to do something about it too."

What to watch: With Pride Month just around the corner, brands are considering how best to engage in celebrations and campaigns that support the LGBTQ+ community, without prompting consumer backlash across both sides of the aisle.

Share this story