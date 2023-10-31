Trouble still brews for Bud Light

Share on email (opens in new window)

The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch, is still feeling the fallout of its Bud Light controversy from earlier this year.

Why it matters: Months after conservative backlash sparked from Bud Light's campaign with a transgender social-media influencer, the beer brand's parent company continues to see weakening sales.

By the numbers: AB InBev reported that third-quarter revenue in the U.S. declined 13.5% and that its 16.6% drop in sales to retailers was mainly due to "the volume decline of Bud Light."

Despite revenue decline in the U.S., AB InBev said its overall third-quarter revenue increased 5% to $15.57 billion.

Catch up quick: Bud Light, one of Anheuser-Busch's beer brands, sent transgender social-media influencer Dylan Mulvaney an influencer package in April to promote a March Madness contest.

The package also included a Bud Light can featuring Mulvaney's image, which Mulvaney said was to celebrate one year of her "Days of Girlhood" series that documented part of her transition.

The post sparked right-wing backlash toward the brand and resulted in plummeting U.S. sales of Bud Light.

The company in August said the fallout from the controversy was diminishing and that its global footprint was containing the damages.

Of note: In June, Bud Light lost the coveted title of being the U.S.' top beer seller.

And in July, Anheuser-Busch announced layoffs for roughly 350 of its employees.

