Microsoft is hoping that AI will reinvigorate PC sales, but it also sees its new Copilot+ line of Windows computers as finally able to challenge the popularity of the Apple Silicon-powered Mac.
Why it matters: The Mac has gained significant market share in recent years, with Apple's chips giving the company an edge, but the long pendulum of personal-computing competition could be swinging back.
The big picture: New Qualcomm chips, based on Arm's architecture, help Microsoft better compete against Apple on performance and power consumption, while the new AI features give Microsoft-based PCs more clear differentiation from Apple's Macs than they have had in years.
Microsoft is touting the new Qualcomm-powered Surface devices as offering nearly 60% better performance than an M3-powered Mac as well as 20% better battery life, all while costing $200 less.
"People do buy on performance," Microsoft consumer chief marketing officer Yusuf Mehdi told Axios. "We've not had the supremacy on performance in a long time and now we are back," Mehdi added.
Driving the news: Microsoft on Monday debuted the Copilot+ branding, along with a new Surface Pro tablet and Surface laptop, both running on Qualcomm chips and set to begin shipping next month.
Microsoft's PC partners are also launching Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ laptops, with Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo and Samsung all unveiling new machines at yesterday's event.
The new Copilot+ PCs, in addition to lasting longer on a single charge, have new AI features powered by algorithms running on the machines.
The signature novelty is a Recall function that uses AI to provide a timeline and searchable database of everything a user has viewed on their PC.
Other AI features include a systemwide language translator that, on the fly, translates any spoken content into English.
There's also a new "cocreate" option within Paint that lets people use their own sketch to help guide the output of a generative AI prompt.
Yes, but: Software compatibility has long been an issue for Windows machines running on Arm processors.
However, Microsoft has been working hard to get more software to run natively on Arm-based computers. It's also delivering a new emulation layer, dubbed Prism.
Mehdi said Prism runs fast enough that most people won't notice a difference from the same app running on an Intel-based PC.
Mehdi said Microsoft's data shows the average person will spend 90% of their time within apps that run native, with the other 10% running in Prism.
"We're in a great place," Mehdi said.
Context: Qualcomm and Microsoft have been working together for Windows on Arm for years, but the new chips — based on Qualcomm's Nuvia acquisition — are the first to offer enough performance to realistically compete with either the Mac or Intel-based PCs.
In many ways, Qualcomm's latest chips are worse news for Intel than for Apple, both because the once-dominant chipmaker has the most to lose and because its products suffer even more than Apple's in some comparisons.
One test that Qualcomm and Microsoft had running on a loop in a demo room on Monday compared battery life among a Qualcomm-powered Copilot+ PC, an M3 MacBook Air and an Intel-powered Surface Laptop 5.
While the Copilot+ edged out the MacBook Air, it far outlasted the Intel-based Surface laptop.
Intel, for its part, touted its upcoming laptop chip, codenamed Lunar Lake.
Lunar Lake meets the specifications to power Copilot+ PCs and will begin showing up on computers in the third quarter of this year.
Intel says 80 laptop designs from 20 different PC makers are in the works using Lunar Lake.