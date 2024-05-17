Get ready for the AI PC

The biggest names in computing are all pouring resources into building generative AI into their devices, but questions still remain about the true utility of an AI PC. The big picture: Most of today's AI software runs in the cloud so any standard PC or Mac should be able to handle generative AI work. Just how much AI work can be done on the device will depend on support from software makers.

The idea of an AI PC is one capable of doing more of the work on the device thanks to extra processing power, among other features.

While definitions of just what makes up an AI PC can vary, the key is a separate AI processor, sometimes called a neural processor or neural engine.

Canalys predicts that 19% of PCs shipped this year will have AI capabilities, rising to 60% by 2027.

Driving the news: Microsoft is holding an event on Monday, just ahead of its Build developer conference where it is expected to debut new Surface hardware and talk more about the role it sees for AI on the PC.

Microsoft has already said it will equip Windows PCs with AI features, including a dedicated Copilot key.

Other PC makers are set to detail their plans, including Asus, which has been heavily promoting an AI PC event.

After years of trying to crack into the PC business, Qualcomm has debuted its most compelling chips to date, powered by its Nuvia acquisition. On-device AI is a big piece of how Qualcomm sees its chips changing the experience of using a phone or laptop.

Intel isn't ceding its turf, touting its AI bona fides and promising it will ship 100 million PCs with AI accelerators by the end of next year.

The intrigue: Apple is the biggest wild card, but the company has promised it will have more to say on its generative AI strategy at its developer conference next month.

Last week, Apple debuted its M4 processor alongside new iPad Pros, but took pains to note what a capable AI chip it is.

Bloomberg scoop machine Mark Gurman reports that Apple has neared a deal with OpenAI, has had talks with Google and that a new wave of Macs with AI features will begin arriving late this year.

What to watch: There's going to be lots of talk about whose chip can do more trillions of operations per second, but that's about bragging rights, not utility.

The true test will boil down to which platform, if any, can tap the power of AI to really transform the computing experience.

Between the lines: The stakes are large, with Qualcomm looking to finally make some inroads into the laptop business, Microsoft counting on Qualcomm to improve its competitive position when it comes to battery life and performance and Intel trying to protect its position as the leading PC chip provider.

Mix in the end of support for Windows 10 and many see an opportunity for a new wave of corporate computer buying.

"When these devices start to come out, they will start to get used in business, in operations, in education, entertainment, manufacturing, you name it," says Kedar Kondap, a Qualcomm senior VP and general manager of its compute business. "There isn't an industry that's not going to get touched with AI."

What's next: There are lots of ways an AI PC can evolve. While much of the attention has been on using chatbots to ask questions or generate images, one of the key ways AI could reshape computing is by changing the user interface.