The rise of artificial intelligence is changing the landscape for tech firms and energy companies. State of play: Microsoft divulged on Wednesday that its 2023 emissions were 29.1% above 2020 levels.

That's primarily from data center construction and "associated embodied carbon" in building materials and hardware.

The tech giant said it's boosting efforts to use "greener steel, concrete, and fuels."

The big picture: Microsoft's situation is "one of the first concrete examples of how the pursuit of AI is colliding with efforts to cut emissions," Bloomberg notes.

While construction of new data centers fueled Microsoft's emissions jump, existing and new facilities require lots of electricity.

The software big is a major renewables buyer and plans to match 100% of its corporate operations with them by 2025 on an aggregate basis. By 2030, it wants to meet its needs with zero-carbon sources 24/7.

Yes, but: More broadly, data centers for AI and cloud computing could boost use of natural gas.

A separate note from the consultancy East Daley Analytics explains why data center growth is bullish for pipeline companies like Energy Transfer and Kinder Morgan.

The bottom line: It's a pretty fluid and uncertain situation, and there's a lot of interest in ensuring low-carbon sources shoulder the weight.