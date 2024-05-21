Skip to main content
4 hours ago - Business

Comcast reveals price of StreamSaver bundle

an illustration of a video play button made out sections of dollar bills

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

Comcast's new streaming bundle that combines Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ will cost between $15-$30, depending on the customer relationship.

Why it matters: The bundle provides Comcast broadband customers incentives and offers significant discounts that could draw new subscribers to the streaming services as they near a saturation point in the U.S.

Zoom in: Comcast customers can pay for the bundle, called StreamSaver, through two methods, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said during a talk at J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday.

  • Existing and new customers of Xfinity internet and TV can access the three services — Peacock (with ads), Netflix (with ads) and Apple TV+ — for an additional $15 per month. Watson said that provides 30% savings.
  • Customers of Comcast's Now TV, a streaming bundle that offers more than 40 live channels, can pay $30 per month for the new services. That service previously included Peacock for $20 per month. The new, pricier offer includes Netflix and Apple TV+.
  • Watson said the offering wasn't just about cost savings. "The reason we did it is because of broadband," he said. "Broadband customers are looking for simple, easy alternatives."
  • StreamSaver will launch next week.

The big picture: Big bundles are the next frontier for streamers.

  • Verizon announced a bundle with Netflix and Starz in January. It also debuted a separate bundle of Netflix and Max (both with ads) for $10 per month via its mobile phone plan last year.
  • Walmart inked a deal with Paramount in 2022 to offer subscribers of Walmart+ access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount's subscription streaming service, Paramount+, for free.
  • Apple and Paramount were reportedly in early talks to tie their services together at a discounted price late last year, per WSJ.
  • Disney agreed to let Charter cable customers access Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of its carriage agreement last year.

The bottom line: The TV bundle is back

