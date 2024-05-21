Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Comcast's new streaming bundle that combines Peacock, Netflix and Apple TV+ will cost between $15-$30, depending on the customer relationship. Why it matters: The bundle provides Comcast broadband customers incentives and offers significant discounts that could draw new subscribers to the streaming services as they near a saturation point in the U.S.

Zoom in: Comcast customers can pay for the bundle, called StreamSaver, through two methods, Comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson said during a talk at J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday.

Existing and new customers of Xfinity internet and TV can access the three services — Peacock (with ads), Netflix (with ads) and Apple TV+ — for an additional $15 per month. Watson said that provides 30% savings.

Customers of Comcast's Now TV, a streaming bundle that offers more than 40 live channels, can pay $30 per month for the new services. That service previously included Peacock for $20 per month. The new, pricier offer includes Netflix and Apple TV+.

Watson said the offering wasn't just about cost savings. "The reason we did it is because of broadband," he said. "Broadband customers are looking for simple, easy alternatives."

StreamSaver will launch next week.

The big picture: Big bundles are the next frontier for streamers.

Verizon announced a bundle with Netflix and Starz in January. It also debuted a separate bundle of Netflix and Max (both with ads) for $10 per month via its mobile phone plan last year.

announced a bundle with Netflix and Starz in January. It also debuted a separate bundle of Netflix and Max (both with ads) for $10 per month via its mobile phone plan last year. Walmart inked a deal with Paramount in 2022 to offer subscribers of Walmart+ access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount's subscription streaming service, Paramount+, for free.

inked a deal with Paramount in 2022 to offer subscribers of Walmart+ access to the ad-supported tier of Paramount's subscription streaming service, Paramount+, for free. Apple and Paramount were reportedly in early talks to tie their services together at a discounted price late last year, per WSJ.

and were reportedly in early talks to tie their services together at a discounted price late last year, per WSJ. Disney agreed to let Charter cable customers access Disney+ and ESPN+ as part of its carriage agreement last year.

The bottom line: The TV bundle is back