Let Ukraine strike targets in Russia with weapons U.S. provided, lawmakers urge Biden

Smoke rises over Kharkiv, Ukraine, on May 21. Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images

The Defense Department should allow Ukraine to use U.S.-provided weapons on "specific targets" within Russian territory, a group of bipartisan representatives said in a letter on Monday. Why it matters: The Biden administration had banned the use of U.S.-made weapons to strike inside Russia in an effort to keep the conflict from spreading.

"Ukrainians have been unable to defend themselves due to the [Biden] administration's current policy," the letter said.

Ukrainian officials traveled to D.C. earlier this month, pushing for the change.

Ukraine increased its spending on domestically made weapons, including from private factories, during its counteroffensive.

Context: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged Ukraine's allies to be more involved in the country's defense efforts.

Russia amassed equipment near Ukraine's border before Russia's Kharkiv offensive this month.

"It is essential the Biden administration allows Ukraine's military leaders to conduct a full spectrum of operations necessary to respond to Russia's unprovoked attack on their sovereign land," the letter said.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

State of play: The letter also demands the U.S. increase its support for Ukrainian pilot training and air defense.

It encourages the U.S. Air Force to train Ukrainian F-16 pilots who can operate the fighter jets transferred to Ukraine last year.

The Air Force is set to graduate 12 Ukrainian pilots from F-16 training by the end of 2024, the legislators said.

"Slots for Ukraine must be prioritized over other foreign countries," the representatives wrote.

The legislators also demanded seven Patriot missile defense batteries be given to Ukraine to protect urban areas from missile attacks.

"Recent reports indicate that aid to Ukraine is not arriving in sufficient quantities and in a timely manner, exacerbating the dire situation on the ground," the letter said.

Zoom in: The letter was signed by 13 legislators, including House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence chairman Michael Turner (R-Ohio) and ranking member Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.).

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), the past president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, also signed the letter.

