Seafood chain Red Lobster files for bankruptcy

Red Lobster, a seafood restaurant that helped define upscale casual dining for the middle class, filed for Chapter 11 protection.
Why it matters: It's one of the largest restaurant bankruptcies in recent years.
Zoom in: The Chapter 11 filing includes a stalking-horse agreement that sees the company selling its business to an entity formed and controlled by its existing term lenders, per The Wall Street Journal.
The company will also receive $100 million in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lenders.
"The support we've received from our lenders and vendors will help ensure that we can complete the sale process quickly and efficiently while remaining focused on our employees and guests," CEO Jonathan Tibus said in a statement.
By the numbers: Red Lobster said its estimated liabilities were between $1 billion to $10 billion, per its bankruptcy filing.
Catch up quick: Even before the filing in Florida, Red Lobster had to close dozens of locations and lay off hundreds of employees.
The pandemic and inflation tied to rising food and labor costs compounded Red Lobster's challenges.