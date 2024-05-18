Skip to main content
May 18, 2024 - Politics & Policy

Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment same day as his 80th birthday party

headshot
Rudy Giuliani outside of a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Rudy Giuliani outside of a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 11. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was served notice late Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Trump's favor, per the state's attorney general.

Why it matters: Giuliani, who was served the same day as his 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, is the last defendant indicted in the case. It made Arizona the fourth state to charge electors with falsely casting votes for Trump in states President Biden picked up.

What they're saying: Democratic Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes posted on X Saturday: "nobody is above the law."

  • She also posted an X photo from Giuliani Friday.
  • "If Arizona authorities can't find me by tomorrow morning: 1. They must dismiss the indictment; 2. They must concede they can't count votes," Giuliani reportedly wrote.

Zoom in: Giuliani was reportedly served just after party guests sang happy birthday to him, a reporter with Arizona's ABC-affiliated station posted on X.

  • Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, strategists for the former president, were also at the party, per ABC15.

Go deeper: Arizona grand jury indicts 2020 Trump electors

Go deeper