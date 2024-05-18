Rudy Giuliani served Arizona indictment same day as his 80th birthday party

Ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani was served notice late Friday of his Arizona indictment in the alleged scheme to overturn 2020 presidential election results in former President Trump's favor, per the state's attorney general.

Why it matters: Giuliani, who was served the same day as his 80th birthday party in Palm Beach, Florida, is the last defendant indicted in the case. It made Arizona the fourth state to charge electors with falsely casting votes for Trump in states President Biden picked up.