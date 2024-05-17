"Dumpster fire" hearing spurs groans about Congress' new low

House members in both parties are cringing at a turbulent Oversight Committee hearing that was bedeviled by members insulting each others' appearances, constant heckling and allegations of drinking. Why it matters: Many lawmakers cast it as a new low in the chaos and lack of productivity that has defined the 118th Congress and has led to an historic exodus of House members.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said the hearing was "not a good look for Congress," adding, "We've to take the emotion out of these things and deal with the issues on their substance."

A House Republican described the hearing as "embarrassing" and "a four -alarm dumpster fire."

What happened: The Thursday night hearing was to advance a contempt of Congress resolution against Attorney General Merrick Garland for not turning over audio of President Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

The session quickly devolved into chaos, with Democrats blasting the GOP for postponing the hearing so several members could visit former President Trump's trial and Republicans heckling them in response.

Tensions reached a fever pitch when Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) remarked that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) has "fake eyelashes" and Crockett shot back that she has a "bleach blonde, bad built, butch body."

"Most people probably don't even know what the hearing was on," said one House Democrat.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury (D-N.M.) complained at one point: "We have some members in the room who are drinking inside the hearing room ... who are not on this committee."

What they're saying: "It's unchristian behavior. We have to be better than this. The People's House deserves better," said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

Oversight Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said it was "embarrassing to our institution" and that he "constantly" instructs his members to maintain a "high level of dignity and respect and decorum."

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), who apologized to the public during the hearing for the chaos, said, "We had other members texting us saying, 'What is going on? What is happening in your committee?'"

"It certainly puts a light on Congress that it's chaotic, stupid, childish and undignified," said Rep. Dan Meuser (R-Pa.).

Zoom in: Some lawmakers are breathing a sigh of relief that they don't sit on the Oversight panel.

"My sincere reaction was: Did nobody notice that we had a Budget [Committee] hearing on improper payments earlier that day? ... We didn't get any attention," said Rep. Blake Moore (R-Utah), telling Axios he picked his committees based on their "substance."

Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.), who left Oversight to take a seat on Judiciary, told Axios she's "glad" she made that decision, adding, "Oversight is, like, next-level chaos ... I'm not up for that right now."

Zoom out: Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told Axios he thinks the hearing was indicative of why many members are retiring.

"There are a significant number of Republicans who do have civility ... and have been frustrated by their party, and have made a determination that it's just not worth their time to continue to serve," Hoyer said.

Rep. John Duarte (R-Calif.) said it’s been “demoralizing” for many lawmakers to see “all the chaos and all the notoriety seeking.”

Roughly two dozen member of each party are retiring or seeking other office

The bottom line: "This place is so stupid," one House Republican complained.