Skip to main content
57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Another veteran House Republican is retiring from Congress

headshot
Reps. Bill Posey, wearing a blue suit, and Blaine Luetkemeyer, wearing a gray suit, sitting at a committee dais.

Reps. Bill Posey and Blaine Leutkemeyer. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Longtime Republican Rep. Bill Posey (Fla.) said Friday he will leave Congress at the end of this year rather than seek reelection.

Why it matters: It's part of a wave of congressional retirements in both parties as lawmakers complain of chronic chaos and a lack of productivity.

  • Republicans in particular have seen an exodus of members in recent months, many of whom have voiced frustration about the party's infighting.

What he's saying: Posey said in a statement on Wednesday that "circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign."

  • Posey said he is supporting Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, who jumped into the race on Friday just ahead of Florida's filing deadline.
  • "Without going into a lot of personal details, stars aligned during the past week and Mike decided he was ready for Congress. I enthusiastically endorse him and will do everything I can to help him get elected," Posey said.

The backdrop: A former state legislator, Posey was first elected to Congress in 2008 and is a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

  • Posey is a senior member of the House Financial Services and Science, Space & Technology Committees.

Zoom out: Posey joins nearly two dozen House Republicans planning to retire from the House this year – only a handful of whom are running for higher office.

  • The list includes several powerful committee chairs and longtime lawmakers, as well as young rising stars such as 36-year-old, two-term Rep. Jake LaTurner (R-Kan.).
  • This week, 40-year-old China Select Committee Chair Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) became the latest in a series of Republicans to resign from Congress without serving out their full term.
Go deeper