Longtime Republican Rep. Bill Posey (Fla.) said Friday he will leave Congress at the end of this year rather than seek reelection. Why it matters: It's part of a wave of congressional retirements in both parties as lawmakers complain of chronic chaos and a lack of productivity.

Republicans in particular have seen an exodus of members in recent months, many of whom have voiced frustration about the party's infighting.

What he's saying: Posey said in a statement on Wednesday that "circumstances beyond my control now require me to suspend my re-election campaign."

Posey said he is supporting Florida Senate President Mike Haridopolos, who jumped into the race on Friday just ahead of Florida's filing deadline.

"Without going into a lot of personal details, stars aligned during the past week and Mike decided he was ready for Congress. I enthusiastically endorse him and will do everything I can to help him get elected," Posey said.

The backdrop: A former state legislator, Posey was first elected to Congress in 2008 and is a member of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

Posey is a senior member of the House Financial Services and Science, Space & Technology Committees.

Zoom out: Posey joins nearly two dozen House Republicans planning to retire from the House this year – only a handful of whom are running for higher office.