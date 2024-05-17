First aid shipments arrive in Gaza via new pier, U.S. military says

Aid deliveries to southern Gaza have been pinched for more than a week, AP reports.
Driving the news: The aid trucks began moving into Gaza at about 9am local time, U.S. Central Command wrote on X, noting that no U.S. troops went ashore.
"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," it added.
The big picture: The main border crossing into southern Gaza, in Rafah, has been closed for more than a week, since Israeli forces seized control of the Palestinian side.