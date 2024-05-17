Skip to main content
May 17, 2024 - World

First aid shipments arrive in Gaza via new pier, U.S. military says

The temporary U.S.-built Trident Pier connecting to the coastline in Gaza on May 16. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The first trucks carrying critical deliveries of humanitarian aid began flowing into Gaza Friday via a newly finished temporary pier, the U.S. military announced Friday.

Why it matters: The U.S.-built pier provides a desperately needed aid route into the enclave, where the Israel-Hamas war has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation.

  • USAID director Samantha Power warned that famine had begun in northern Gaza.
  • Aid deliveries to southern Gaza have been pinched for more than a week, AP reports.

Driving the news: The aid trucks began moving into Gaza at about 9am local time, U.S. Central Command wrote on X, noting that no U.S. troops went ashore.

  • "This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," it added.

The big picture: The main border crossing into southern Gaza, in Rafah, has been closed for more than a week, since Israeli forces seized control of the Palestinian side.

Zoom out: The Israeli military said that dozens of Israeli protesters on Friday attacked a truck in the West Bank in an attempt to prevent aid reaching Gaza, AP reported.

  • The truck was reportedly carrying commercial goods, not aid.

