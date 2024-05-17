First aid shipments arrive in Gaza via new pier, U.S. military says

The temporary U.S.-built Trident Pier connecting to the coastline in Gaza on May 16. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The first trucks carrying critical deliveries of humanitarian aid began flowing into Gaza Friday via a newly finished temporary pier, the U.S. military announced Friday. Why it matters: The U.S.-built pier provides a desperately needed aid route into the enclave, where the Israel-Hamas war has exacerbated an already dire humanitarian situation.

USAID director Samantha Power warned that famine had begun in northern Gaza.

Aid deliveries to southern Gaza have been pinched for more than a week, AP reports.

Driving the news: The aid trucks began moving into Gaza at about 9am local time, U.S. Central Command wrote on X, noting that no U.S. troops went ashore.

"This is an ongoing, multinational effort to deliver additional aid to Palestinian civilians in Gaza via a maritime corridor that is entirely humanitarian in nature, and will involve aid commodities donated by a number of countries and humanitarian organizations," it added.

The big picture: The main border crossing into southern Gaza, in Rafah, has been closed for more than a week, since Israeli forces seized control of the Palestinian side.

Israel agreed to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza in early April, after the Israeli military's killing of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in airstrikes.

However, U.S. officials have said that the increased aid hasn't been sufficient to help those suffering in Gaza.

"It is not enough. We still need to get more aid in and around Gaza," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in late April.

Zoom out: The Israeli military said that dozens of Israeli protesters on Friday attacked a truck in the West Bank in an attempt to prevent aid reaching Gaza, AP reported.

The truck was reportedly carrying commercial goods, not aid.

