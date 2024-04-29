"It is not enough": Blinken urges Israel to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that while there have been improvements in the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza in recent weeks, Israel must do more to improve the situation in the enclave.
Driving the news: Blinken, who this week is making his seventh trip to the region since the start of the war, spoke at a meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers in Saudi Arabia on Monday, AP reported.
"But we're also not waiting on a cease-fire to take the necessary steps to meet the needs of civilians in Gaza," Blinken said, adding that President Biden has been pushing for Israel to do more, per AP.
What they're saying: "We have seen measurable progress in the last few weeks, including the opening of new crossings, an increased volume of aid delivery to Gaza and within Gaza, and the building of the U.S. maritime corridor, which will open in the coming weeks."
Still, Blinken said, "it is not enough. We still need to get more aid in and around Gaza."
State of play: Israel agreed to increase humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza earlier this month, after Biden pressed Netanyahu to change course over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza or risk a change in U.S. policy.
The ultimatum came days after an Israeli strike killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers. After suspending its regional operations in the wake of the strike, WCK is resuming its operations in Gaza, the group said Sunday.