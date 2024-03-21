Americans support humanitarian aid for Gaza over military aid for Israel: Poll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals Americans are divided on how the U.S. should be involved in the Israel-Hamas war, according to new data from the Pew Research Center. The big picture: More Americans support providing humanitarian aid to people in Gaza than military support to Israel.

By the numbers: 50% favor providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, Pew found.

19% oppose providing aid, and about 30% have no clear preference or aren't sure.

Meanwhile, 36% of Americans favor providing U.S. military aid to support Israel, while 34% oppose it.

Pew also found that 20% of Americans want the U.S. to play a role in diplomatically resolving the war.

Zoom in: Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that the U.S. has sent a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling "for an immediate ceasefire" in Gaza that's "tied to the release" of hostages held by Hamas.

Threat level: Half of Gaza's population — more than 1.1 million people — have completely exhausted their food supply, according to a report from earlier this week.

Gaza's entire population of over 2.2 million people now faces high levels of food insecurity.

The other side: Israel's military has become increasingly reliant on U.S.-made weapons for the war since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant is scheduled to visit Washington D.C. next week, and will come with a long list of weapons Israel wants from the U.S., Axios' Barak Ravid reports.

Getting the weapons requires Israel to give the U.S. "credible and reliable written assurances" that it will use the weapons according to international humanitarian law and not "impede directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance" or U.S.-supported international aid.

Zoom out: Deep divisions over the Israel-Hamas war have roiled American society.

Other recent polling has shown a growing share of Americans who believe that Israel has "gone too far" in its military response in Gaza.

