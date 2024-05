Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

GameStop, the OG of meme stocks, closed down nearly 20% today after disclosing plans to sell more shares.

It also reported preliminary Q1 results that suggest revenue is down as much as nearly 30% from a year ago.

The big picture: Friday's crash put an end to this week's brief rally in the company's share price, which followed the return of meme stock investor Keith Gill, or "Roaring Kitty," to X.