Costco comes to Uber — no membership needed

Uber's new features include a Costco delivery service (left) and a feature that lets caregivers schedule rides for elderly parents and others (right). Images courtesy of Uber

Uber rolled out a new menu of options yesterday — including grocery delivery from Costco, whether or not you're a member. (Sorry, gold bars and hot dogs are excluded, but you can get a rotisserie chicken.)

Why it matters: Uber is a ride-hailing behemoth — and its recent partnership with Instacart could offer a big boost — but it faces several challenges.

Customer gripes about high prices have translated to lower ride demand in some places, while mounting legal bills contributed to disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Driving the news: Uber introduced several new features on its annual "Go-Get" release day.

Uber Shuttle lets you reserve up to five seats to or from an airport, concert or sporting event, up to seven days in advance.

you reserve up to five seats to or from an airport, concert or sporting event, up to seven days in advance. Uber Caregiver will allow caregivers to book rides for an elderly parent (or other loved one) to doctor appointments, grocery stores, etc.

will allow caregivers to book rides for an elderly parent (or other loved one) to doctor appointments, grocery stores, etc. Costco on Uber Eats will be a "Costco on-demand" delivery service, available from select U.S. locations.

