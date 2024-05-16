Skip to main content
24 hours ago - Technology

Costco comes to Uber — no membership needed

headshot
headshot
Uber's new features include a Costco delivery service (left) and a feature that lets caregivers schedule rides for elderly parents and others (right). Images courtesy of Uber.

Uber's new features include a Costco delivery service (left) and a feature that lets caregivers schedule rides for elderly parents and others (right). Images courtesy of Uber

Uber rolled out a new menu of options yesterday — including grocery delivery from Costco, whether or not you're a member. (Sorry, gold bars and hot dogs are excluded, but you can get a rotisserie chicken.)

Why it matters: Uber is a ride-hailing behemoth — and its recent partnership with Instacart could offer a big boost — but it faces several challenges.

  • Customer gripes about high prices have translated to lower ride demand in some places, while mounting legal bills contributed to disappointing first-quarter earnings.

Driving the news: Uber introduced several new features on its annual "Go-Get" release day.

  • Uber Shuttle lets you reserve up to five seats to or from an airport, concert or sporting event, up to seven days in advance.
  • Uber Caregiver will allow caregivers to book rides for an elderly parent (or other loved one) to doctor appointments, grocery stores, etc.
  • Costco on Uber Eats will be a "Costco on-demand" delivery service, available from select U.S. locations.

Go deeper.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios What's Next in your inbox.

Read the full edition