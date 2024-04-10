Share on email (opens in new window)

Costco's gold bar sales are generating between $100 million to $200 million a month, per a Wells Fargo equity research note out this week. Yes, that's actual precious metal. Why it matters: The super store — known for its passionate fan base, $1.50 hot dog combo and cheapish apparel — has leaned into a quirky marketing move that appears to be working.

The retailer last year started selling 1 oz. gold bars online and in some stores for just over $2,000 a pop, with a limit of two bars per Costco membership, per the online store. It also sells silver coins.

Zoom in: Wells Fargo said it views "the addition of gold/silver as a smart move for Costco, as it only reinforces its value position."

The bank also attributed the "sharp uptick in momentum" since the 2023 launch of gold bars to the "accelerating frequency of Reddit posts, quick on-line sell-outs of product, and COST's robust monthly eComm sales."

Read: Posts like this one are only helping Costco, founded in Seattle, Washington more than four decades ago.

Between the lines: Month after month, jewelry has marked a top performing general merchandise category for Costco, per Wells Fargo.

Catch up quick: Costco had already sold $100 million in gold bars in its first quarter ending in late November.

The gold bars at Costco have been selling out within a matter of hours, per the Wall Street Journal.

💭 Thought bubble from Axios Communicators author Eleanor Hawkins: Unlike its competitors, Costco rarely engages in paid advertising or public relations.

The gold bars have not only generated a media frenzy, but also serve as a collector's item for tried and true Costco shoppers, who are likely to create more buzz by posting the bars across social media.

