A concessions stand at an AMC movie theater in New York on Feb. 5. Photo: Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
AMC Entertainment raised another $250 million from a stock sale, tapping into a sudden meme stock resurgence.
Why it matters: Meme stocks like GameStop and AMC skyrocketed Monday, amid speculation the WallStreetBets titan Keith Gill — known to fans as "Roaring Kitty" and "DeepF---kingValue" — was returning.
Driving the news: The theater chain said Tuesday in a public filing that it reaped about a quarter of a billion dollars from an equity offering completed Monday.
The impact: Investors don't appear concerned about their shares being diluted.
Zoom in: AMC has been swimming in losses and debt since the pandemic erupted in 2020, temporarily shutting down movie theaters.