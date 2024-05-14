Brazil is expecting more floods after deaths of nearly 150 people

Two dogs are evacuated from flooding in Canoas, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Monday. Photo: Nelson Almeida/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian authorities are warning that devastating floods in the south of the country might get even worse as heavy rains continue this week. Why it matters: The disaster lays bare the impact of climate change and severe weather patterns in Latin America, which last year experienced record temperatures, severe droughts, heat waves and other extreme weather.

Diseases like dengue have soared in the last year, with specialists attributing it to mosquitoes benefitting from the warming weather.

Heat-related deaths in the region increased 140% in the last decade compared to 2000–2009, a recent study from The Lancet Countdown found.

State of play: In the floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, 147 people have died in the past two weeks, more than 120 are missing and around 620,000 have been displaced from their homes — with about 155,000 of those homes completely lost.

Corn, soybean and rice crops have also been lost, and running water is inaccessible for most because water treatment plants were also affected.

The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Monday it was finalizing plans for direct payments to affected families, and has mobilized civil protection units to take a damage census to calculate the cost of rebuilding.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has been providing aid, and the U.S. on Sunday said it'll "provide necessary assistance," though officials did not elaborate.

Zoom out: Other countries in Latin America have also been experiencing unusual and devastating weather this month.

Several cities in Mexico in the past week have broken heat records. Extreme heat is expected to last until July or August.

In the southern hemisphere, where it's fall, countries are also experiencing lower-than-average temperatures, with Chile's government yesterday putting out a cold alert for several regions, including the capital, where forecasts say thermostats will drop to 30°F.

In Rio Grande do Sul, state Gov. Eduardo Leite said a multimillion-dollar effort will be required to rebuild.

"The scenario is almost war-like and we need measures that correspond to that magnitude," he said.

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.