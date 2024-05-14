Brazil is expecting more floods after deaths of nearly 150 people

Diseases like dengue have soared in the last year, with specialists attributing it to mosquitoes benefitting from the warming weather.
Heat-related deaths in the region increased 140% in the last decade compared to 2000–2009, a recent study from The Lancet Countdown found.
State of play: In the floods in Brazil's Rio Grande do Sul state, 147 people have died in the past two weeks, more than 120 are missing and around 620,000 have been displaced from their homes — with about 155,000 of those homes completely lost.
Corn, soybean and rice crops have also been lost, and running water is inaccessible for most because water treatment plants were also affected.
The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said Monday it was finalizing plans for direct payments to affected families, and has mobilized civil protection units to take a damage census to calculate the cost of rebuilding.
Zoom out: Other countries in Latin America have also been experiencing unusual and devastating weather this month.
Several cities in Mexico in the past week have broken heat records. Extreme heat is expected to last until July or August.
In the southern hemisphere, where it's fall, countries are also experiencing lower-than-average temperatures, with Chile's government yesterday putting out a cold alert for several regions, including the capital, where forecasts say thermostats will drop to 30°F.
In Rio Grande do Sul, state Gov.Eduardo Leite said a multimillion-dollar effort will be required to rebuild.
"The scenario is almost war-like and we need measures that correspond to that magnitude," he said.
