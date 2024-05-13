Skip to main content
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Kari Lake plans $10M ad blitz in Arizona Senate race

headshot
GOP candidate Kari Lake

Kari Lake, Republican Senate candidate from Arizona, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on March 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is making her first major advertising move in her 2024 Senate campaign, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Lake so far has been outspent and out-raised by her Democratic opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Az.), in a race that could decide control of the Senate.

  • Lake's campaign plans to reserve $10 million in ads for the fall, a source familiar with the plans told Axios.
  • That spending will start with a statewide $675,000 ad buy for May, which will focus on immigration and the southern border.
  • The ad will run on cable, broadcast and digital in Arizona.

Between the lines: The focus on immigration in the first ad reflects the Lake campaign's strategy to keep the border as a top issue in the election.

  • The Lake team sees the border as a vulnerability for Gallego, who has taken a harsher stance on immigration over the past year.
  • But the Gallego campaign has already been up with millions in advertising, much of it focused around Lake's past support for an abortion ban in the state.
  • The Gallego campaign placed a $19 million ad buy, an eye-popping number for a Senate candidate.

State of play: Gallego has opened the campaign with a fundraising advantage over Lake.

  • The race is rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report.
  • Arizona will also be a critical battleground in the presidential race.

