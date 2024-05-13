Scoop: Kari Lake plans $10M ad blitz in Arizona Senate race

Kari Lake, Republican Senate candidate from Arizona, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on March 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Arizona Republican Kari Lake is making her first major advertising move in her 2024 Senate campaign, Axios has learned.
Why it matters: Lake so far has been outspent and out-raised by her Democratic opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Az.), in a race that could decide control of the Senate.
Between the lines: The focus on immigration in the first ad reflects the Lake campaign's strategy to keep the border as a top issue in the election.
State of play: Gallego has opened the campaign with a fundraising advantage over Lake.
