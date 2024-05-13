Scoop: Kari Lake plans $10M ad blitz in Arizona Senate race

Share on email (opens in new window)

Kari Lake, Republican Senate candidate from Arizona, is seen in the U.S. Capitol on March 6. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is making her first major advertising move in her 2024 Senate campaign, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Lake so far has been outspent and out-raised by her Democratic opponent, Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Az.), in a race that could decide control of the Senate.

Lake's campaign plans to reserve $10 million in ads for the fall, a source familiar with the plans told Axios.

That spending will start with a statewide $675,000 ad buy for May, which will focus on immigration and the southern border.

The ad will run on cable, broadcast and digital in Arizona.

Between the lines: The focus on immigration in the first ad reflects the Lake campaign's strategy to keep the border as a top issue in the election.

The Lake team sees the border as a vulnerability for Gallego, who has taken a harsher stance on immigration over the past year.

But the Gallego campaign has already been up with millions in advertising, much of it focused around Lake's past support for an abortion ban in the state.

The Gallego campaign placed a $19 million ad buy, an eye-popping number for a Senate candidate.

State of play: Gallego has opened the campaign with a fundraising advantage over Lake.

The race is rated as a toss-up by Cook Political Report.

Arizona will also be a critical battleground in the presidential race.

