Crypto PACs are pouring money into 2024 elections

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Crypto is increasingly throwing its weight behind industry-friendly candidates. The big picture: Crypto super political action committees, commonly known as PACs, have raised more than $100 million for 2024 congressional elections, according to a recent report by Public Citizen.

Coinbase and Ripple have accounted for roughly half that.

And efforts to this point would appear to be making a difference.

The latest: On Friday, Stand With Crypto, the nonprofit advocacy group started by Coinbase, announced its intent to raise more funds for its own PAC targeting House and Senate elections.

Stand With Crypto's bid to build an election war chest comes less than a year after the group's debut last summer.

Industry firms are already giving.

Zoom in: Stand With Crypto has endorsed two Democrats and three Republicans:

Shomari Figures, a Democrat running for Congress in Alabama's Second District, and Eddy Morales, a Democrat running for Congress in Oregon's Third District.

Troy Downing, a Republican running for Congress in Montana's Second District, Jim Banks, a Republican running for Senate in Indiana, and Jim Justice, a Republican running for Senate in West Virginia.

All those candidates get an "A" rating on their crypto stance, per Stand With Crypto's database of over 1,000 politicians.

Rep. Banks has been the beneficiary of at least one crypto PAC.

Some candidates, including former President Trump, are wielding crypto to create a wedge between them and their opponents, in what looks like a play for what crypto voter base exists.

Meanwhile, the industry is grappling with the conflicts around crypto enthusiasts becoming single-issue voters.

Our thought bubble: The more crypto-friendly folks land in congressional seats, the greater the odds of passing legislation the industry likes.

The revised text of the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, or Fit21, was put forth Friday to be considered for a floor vote in the House this month.

Momentum appears to be building, with House Republicans voting to overturn SEC guidance on an accounting rule last week, with a sizable Democratic block joining them.