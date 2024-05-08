House to vote on whether to overturn SEC guidance on crypto custody

House lawmakers are poised to vote Wednesday on whether to overturn a Securities and Exchange Commission staff bulletin related to accounting in digital assets custody. Why it matters: SAB 121 has becoming something of a lightning rod, uniting crypto shops and major banks against the SEC.

Catch up quick: The guidance memo — officially Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121 — asks custodians of digital assets to account for them as a liability on their balance sheets.

Critics argue that it would deter banks from scaling a crypto business by imposing onerous capital requirements.

The big picture: The issue has become more salient for traditional Wall Street banks with the approval of the 11 spot bitcoin funds.

A slew of bank industry groups wrote to SEC chair Gary Gensler in February, saying: "These ETPs have already experienced billions of dollars in inflows, but it is practically impossible for banks to serve as custodian for those ETPs at scale."

The intrigue: Introduced in February by Representatives Mike Flood and Wiley Nickel, the resolution to repeal SAB 121 argues that the SEC effectively created a rule without going through the proper notice and comment process.

Crypto-friendly senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) rolled out a companion measure in the Senate.

The other side: Gensler has defended SAB 121 since a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report deemed the memo a rule, and subject to the Congressional Review Act (CRA).

What we're watching: If the resolution succeeds in the House, it will move to the Senate, where there appears to be strong support from Republicans.