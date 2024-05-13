Aurora photos walk a line between tech and nature

The strongest solar flares in decades made for some jaw-dropping views over the weekend, but the incredible images that were shared across the world also reflect a unique moment in technological time. Zoom in: The power of modern smartphones to combine several seconds of light into a single captivating image made most of the photographs possible.

Yes, but: The recent arrival of generative AI cast a bit of a pall over those beautiful images. Any time we confront images that look too good to be real today, we can't help doubting their veracity and wondering whether they reflect natural truth or technological invention.

Most of the aurora images lay right at the edge of the real and the fantastical, offering a view that went beyond what the human eye could see but still accurately represented what the solar dance looked like to the smartphone's superhuman eye.

Yes, but: Some people had to go further and use AI to create images that stretched beyond the limits of what even the best iPhone or Android could deliver.

Ina's thought bubble: I hate that I looked at the most powerful images from this weekend and my first thought was "Did they use AI?" But that skepticism is a vital part of this new reality.