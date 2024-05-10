Mike Johnson sides with Trump on abortion bans staying in "states' purview"

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is on record saying he doesn't anticipate passing a nationwide abortion ban if Republicans achieve a majority in both chambers of Congress in November.
Why it matters: Johnson's remarks, shared in an interview Politico published Friday, coincide with those former President Trump made against a national abortion ban.
"President Trump said this is in the states' purview now," Johnson said. "After the Dobbs decision, I think that's where it is.
Yes, but: Johnson in 2022 co-sponsored federal legislation to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat was detected and last January posted on X that "[w]e will get the number of abortions to ZERO!!" in Louisiana because of the fall of Roe v Wade.
Trump took credit for the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, an act made possible after he appointed three conservative justices to the court.