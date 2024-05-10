Mike Johnson sides with Trump on abortion bans staying in "states' purview"

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and former President Trump during an election integrity press conference at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on April 12, 2024. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) is on record saying he doesn't anticipate passing a nationwide abortion ban if Republicans achieve a majority in both chambers of Congress in November. Why it matters: Johnson's remarks, shared in an interview Politico published Friday, coincide with those former President Trump made against a national abortion ban.

"President Trump said this is in the states' purview now," Johnson said. "After the Dobbs decision, I think that's where it is.

Yes, but: Johnson in 2022 co-sponsored federal legislation to ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat was detected and last January posted on X that "[w]e will get the number of abortions to ZERO!!" in Louisiana because of the fall of Roe v Wade.

Trump took credit for the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in 2022, an act made possible after he appointed three conservative justices to the court.

The other side: Democrats have consistently laid blame at Trump's feet for restrictive abortion laws and an Alabama Supreme Court ruling that temporarily froze in vitro fertilization services.

What he's saying: "Look, I am a lifelong pro-lifer. I'm a product of a teen pregnancy. And so I believe in the sanctity of human life," Johnson said during the interview.

"It's also an important article of faith for me. But I have 434 colleagues here."

