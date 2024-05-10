📈 Job satisfaction gender gap

Skip to main content
The line chart illustrates the annual job satisfaction rates among U.S. working adults from 2011 to 2023, with separate lines for men and women. It shows a general upward trend for both genders, which were at similar levels until 2016 when men's job satisfaction was five points higher than women's. The gap remained, growing wider in 2017. In 2023 65% of men said they were satisfied with their job compared to 60% of women.
Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the seventh consecutive year, women reported being less satisfied with their jobs than men, according to a new Conference Board survey.

The big picture: Considering the long-standing gender gap in pay and other workplace inequities, perhaps it's not shocking that there's also a difference in the way men and women feel about their jobs.

Zoom in: In almost every aspect of work The Conference Board asked about — from pay to quality of leadership to benefits — women were less happy.

  • The biggest divergences were in their opinions about company bonus plans, health benefits and growth opportunities.

Context: The gender gap wasn't very wide — and sometimes didn't exist at all — in the first few years after The Conference Board started tracking it in 2011.

  • But in 2017 it broadened out — coinciding with the emergence of the #MeToo movement, effectively a nationwide feminist consciousness-raising.

