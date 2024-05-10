📈 Job satisfaction gender gap

Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals For the seventh consecutive year, women reported being less satisfied with their jobs than men, according to a new Conference Board survey. The big picture: Considering the long-standing gender gap in pay and other workplace inequities, perhaps it's not shocking that there's also a difference in the way men and women feel about their jobs.

Zoom in: In almost every aspect of work The Conference Board asked about — from pay to quality of leadership to benefits — women were less happy.

The biggest divergences were in their opinions about company bonus plans, health benefits and growth opportunities.

Context: The gender gap wasn't very wide — and sometimes didn't exist at all — in the first few years after The Conference Board started tracking it in 2011.

But in 2017 it broadened out — coinciding with the emergence of the #MeToo movement, effectively a nationwide feminist consciousness-raising.

