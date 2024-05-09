Why women in the U.S. are less satisfied with their jobs than men

Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Axios Visuals For the seventh consecutive year, women reported being less satisfied with their jobs than men, according to a survey from the Conference Board out this week. Why it matters: Women make up nearly half the workforce, and employers need to attract, hire and retain them.

Zoom in: In almost every aspect of work the Conference Board asked about, from pay to quality of leadership and benefits, women were less happy.

The biggest divergences were in their feelings about the company bonus plan, opportunities for future growth and health benefits.

The big picture: Considering the long-standing gender gap in pay and other inequities at work, perhaps it's not shocking that there's also a difference in the way men and women feel about their jobs.

Zoom in: The gap between men and women wasn't very wide, and sometimes didn't exist at all, in the first few years after the Conference Board started tracking this in 2011.

But in 2017 it broadened out. That coincides with the emergence of #MeToo, effectively a nationwide feminist consciousness-raising.

In the wake of the sexual assault revelations about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, women started speaking up about discrimination and harassment in the workplace — with stories in the press emerging seemingly every day.

Between the lines: With more conversation and attention paid to gender inequality, women were perhaps more likely to see and recognize the sexism they'd previously written off.

Women are also more likely to be juggling family and care responsibilities, too, also dragging down workplace satisfaction.