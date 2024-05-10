Skip to main content
15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Barron Trump declines to serve as Florida delegate to RNC

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and Barron Trump are seen at the funeral of Ivana Trump on July 20, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Barron Trump, 18, former President Trump's youngest child, has declined to serve as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention after being selected to do so, multiple outlets reported.

Why it matters: The former first couple largely kept their son out of the spotlight while they were in the White House.

  • "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," former first lady Melania Trump's office said in a statement to media.
  • Melania Trump's office and the RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Catch up quick: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and former first lady Melania Trump's son appeared on the Florida Republican Party's list of at-large delegates Thursday alongside brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and sister Tiffany Trump.

