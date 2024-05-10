Barron Trump declines to serve as Florida delegate to RNC

Why it matters: The former first couple largely kept their son out of the spotlight while they were in the White House.
"While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," former first lady Melania Trump's office said in a statement to media.
Melania Trump's office and the RNC did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.
Catch up quick: The presumptive Republican presidential nominee and former first lady Melania Trump's son appeared on the Florida Republican Party's list of at-large delegates Thursday alongside brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump and sister Tiffany Trump.