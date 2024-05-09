Great Resignation's job-hoppers aren't as happy as those who stuck around

Data: The Conference Board; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Call it Great Resignation regrets. Workers who switched employers after the pandemic hit were less satisfied with their jobs last year than those who stuck around, per a new survey from the Conference Board. Why it matters: It's a big change from 2022 when job switchers were more satisfied, and may indicate some other simmering issues in the labor market.

Zoom in: One big area of difference was in job security. Workers who switched jobs after the pandemic were more likely to say they weren't satisfied with their job security.

Insecurity about employment status is likely more of a concern in 2023, as the frenzy of hiring that spurred the Great Resignation died down.

And firms are more apt to let go of recently hired workers. As the adage goes: Last in, first out.

The bottom line: The grass isn't necessarily greener on the other side, the Conference Board notes in its report.