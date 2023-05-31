Data: U.S. Labor Department; Chart: Axios Visuals

A phenomenon that defined the pandemic-era labor market is over: the Great Resignation — workers furiously quitting for new, likely higher paying jobs — is a thing of the past.

Why it matters: The historic surge of quitters was a symptom of an on-fire labor market, where demand for workers far outstripped supply of them.

Now the job market may be entering a different era — one that more closely resembles pre-pandemic times.

By the numbers: The quits rate fell to 2.4% in April, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, released this morning.

That is just a tick (0.1 percentage point) higher than the quits rate in February 2020 — and roughly in line with the average quits rate in 2019.

Even leisure and hospitality workers, once the poster child for the quits boom, are returning to pre-pandemic norms: the quits rate in this segment hit 4.6% in April — very close to the January 2020 rate of 4.4%, and well-below the peak 5.8% recorded last summer.

What they’re saying: “We are pretty much back to a strong, robust labor market, but one that is no longer overheating,” says Julia Pollak, an economist at ZipRecruiter.

“One that isn't plagued by widespread labor shortages that are wreaking havoc across the economy, and causing firms to offer off-cycle wage increases and dispense of all hiring requirements. The deck isn't totally stacked in jobseekers‘ favor anymore.”

Flashback: At the height of the Great Resignation, the overall quits rate most recently peaked at 3% in April 2022, when there were roughly 4.5 million quits in a single month.

Turnover of that magnitude had never been seen before — at least not since the Labor Department started collecting the data in 2000.

Workers were in such high demand that they felt confident enough to ditch current gigs for new (likely higher paying) ones.

The bottom line: Americans who did job hop over the past few years have seen heftier pay gains. But that phenomenon, too, is fading — another sign of some heat coming off the labor market.