Neiman Marcus and Saks are closer to a deal

Talks were called off in December after Neiman Marcus rejected an offer from HBC and Saks that consisted of $2.1 billion in cash and up to $1 billion in subordinated debt (though one source put the figure at $500 million).
Neiman Marcus' owners wanted more cash, and negotiations were expected to pick back up after the holiday season.
The intrigue: WWD reported that European online retailer Zalando, along with Indian retail and real estate group Reliance, would offer funding for a deal.
What we're watching: If struck, any deal would need the seal of approval from the Federal Trade Commission
With the FTC challenging the combination of the two leading U.S. luxury accessories makers Tapestry and Capri, all deals are under more scrutiny.
HBC and Neiman Marcus' largest shareholder, Pacific Investment Management Co., declined to comment, while Neiman Marcus did not immediately respond.