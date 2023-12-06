Share on email (opens in new window)

Saks' rejected bid for Neiman Marcus consisted of a $2.1 billion cash component, with up to $1 billion in subordinated debt financing, a source close to the deal tells Axios. Why it matters: Neiman wants a cleaner, mostly cash deal and the two parties remain on opposite sides of the deal table, sources tell Axios.

Zoom in: HBC-owned Saks' bid values Neiman at around $3 billion, two sources say.

Saks' offer did not include an offer of equity, or shares in the merged entity, to Neiman's owners (which include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner and Sixth Street), they say.

The offer called on the owners to participate in $500 million to $1 billion of subordinated debt financing, the first source says.

Catch up fast: Neiman Marcus hired JPMorgan as its financial adviser two years ago when it first began receiving offers, the first source says.

It has fielded multiple offers, but was not running a formal auction process, both sources say.

What's next: A deal is unlikely to be struck until next year, if it happens at all, as both retailers focus on the holiday season.

Negotiations may pick up in early 2024, the sources say.

The intrigue: Pending a more favorable interest rate environment, Neiman Marcus could even run a formal auction process, the first source posits, adding negotiations with HBC aren't exclusive.

The bottom line: A deal won't get done at $2.1 billion, but perhaps at $2.5 billion, with something extra to sweeten the pot, the first source says.

It's only a matter of time before Neiman Marcus and Saks merge, the second source says.

JPMorgan declined to comment, while the remaining parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.