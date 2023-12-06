Cash is king as Saks pursues Neiman
Saks' rejected bid for Neiman Marcus consisted of a $2.1 billion cash component, with up to $1 billion in subordinated debt financing, a source close to the deal tells Axios.
Why it matters: Neiman wants a cleaner, mostly cash deal and the two parties remain on opposite sides of the deal table, sources tell Axios.
Zoom in: HBC-owned Saks' bid values Neiman at around $3 billion, two sources say.
- Saks' offer did not include an offer of equity, or shares in the merged entity, to Neiman's owners (which include PIMCO, Davidson Kempner and Sixth Street), they say.
- The offer called on the owners to participate in $500 million to $1 billion of subordinated debt financing, the first source says.
Catch up fast: Neiman Marcus hired JPMorgan as its financial adviser two years ago when it first began receiving offers, the first source says.
- It has fielded multiple offers, but was not running a formal auction process, both sources say.
What's next: A deal is unlikely to be struck until next year, if it happens at all, as both retailers focus on the holiday season.
- Negotiations may pick up in early 2024, the sources say.
The intrigue: Pending a more favorable interest rate environment, Neiman Marcus could even run a formal auction process, the first source posits, adding negotiations with HBC aren't exclusive.
The bottom line: A deal won't get done at $2.1 billion, but perhaps at $2.5 billion, with something extra to sweeten the pot, the first source says.
- It's only a matter of time before Neiman Marcus and Saks merge, the second source says.
JPMorgan declined to comment, while the remaining parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.