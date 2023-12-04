Neiman Marcus and Saks are far apart on deal terms that would result in a merger of the luxury banners, a source close to the Dallas-based retailer tells Axios. Why it matters: Neiman Marcus has long been the object of desire for Saks and its parent, Hudson's Bay (HBC), sparking rumors for years that the two have been in on-again, off-again deal talks.

The latest: HBC and Saks made a $3 billion offer for Neiman Marcus, Axios confirmed.

The deal was not only comprised of shares in the merged entity, it also called on Neiman Marcus' owners — specifically majority shareholder Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) — to provide subordinated debt to finance it, the source says.

It wasn't an offer that could be taken seriously, though "it's a fun story," the source says.

What's next: If HBC were to make a fully financed, all-cash offer of $3 billion, Neiman Marcus' owners might consider it, the source posits.

As Axios previously reported, Neiman Marcus' board, advised by investment bank JPMorgan, has considered offers out of a fiduciary duty.

The timing of a sale isn't ideal right now given debt financing is hard to come by and valuations are depressed.

Catch up fast: PIMCO, Sixth Street and Davidson Kempner bought Neiman Marcus' debt for pennies on the dollar out of their distressed opportunities funds in 2020.

When the luxury retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic, the firms swapped that debt for equity, in effect taking control of it for roughly $1 billion.

Luxury fashion platform Farfetch then acquired a minority stake for $200 million in early 2022.

By the numbers: Neiman Marcus' revenue declined in line with the luxury industry as a whole in its most recent fiscal year, while EBITDA decreased 40% to $240 million from $400 million.

The hit to cash flow was the result of reducing excess inventory during the first half of this year, a separate source told Axios.

The retailer had clean inventory heading into the holiday season, so cash flow could improve, the source says.

Yes, but: EBITDA for fiscal Q1 ended Oct. 28 decreased 15% year over year to $95 million from $112 million, per the WSJ — still a drop, but suggests that the retailer has worked through its inventory issues.

Of note: Per the Wall Street Journal, Saks had been delaying payments to suppliers.

HBC raised $340 million by selling some of its real estate to fund its retail operations, per multiple reports.

All parties declined to comment.