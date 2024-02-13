Moody's points to Neiman Marcus sale and changes retailer's outlook

Moody's changed its outlook on Neiman Marcus Group on Monday to stable from positive, while citing the owners' desire to sell. Why it matters: The group's former lenders are poised to exit more than three years after taking ownership in bankruptcy via a debt-for-equity swap.

Of note: Neiman Marcus Group has worked with JPMorgan since retaining it two years ago to advise on its deal with Farfetch.

Catch up quick: The retailer fielded offers last fall, rejecting two from HBC-owned Saks, the last consisting of $2.1 billion in cash and between $500 million and $1 billion in subordinated debt.

Though the company was not running a formal auction process because market conditions were not ideal at the time, the buyer interest it generated gave it confidence in its exit options.

Sources have posited the luxury group, which includes Bergdorf Goodman, could start a process early this year following the end of the holiday season.

What they're saying: Moody's cautioned that the company "could pursue aggressive financial strategies" as it pursues a sale.

A source familiar with the situation posited that the rating agency's report could be in part a reaction to media coverage.

By the numbers: Leverage at NMG spiked to over 8x EBITDA for the fiscal year ended Oct. 28, but could decline to 4.5x over the next 12 months, Moody's said.

NMG also has good liquidity with no near-term maturities and an undrawn $900 million revolver, per the rating agency.

Plus, it is expected to be moderately free cash flow positive this year.

Zoom out: The challenge with department stores generally — whether it is NMG, HBC, Macy's, or even Kohl's — is the decline has not stopped, says a private equity source.

"The majority of them have something going on right now, and all for different reasons," the source says.

"But they've also all been targeted multiple times over the past several years."

"Somebody has to have a view that multi-brand retail has the right to exist," the source says, and that the model is capable of attracting the next generation of consumers.

The bottom line: Until the category stabilizes and there is a clearer view of who will be left standing, it's a difficult bet to make, the source adds.

NMG, HBC, PIMCO, JPMorgan, and Davidson Kempner declined to comment. Sixth Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.