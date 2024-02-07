Neiman Marcus Group ends partnership with Farfetch

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Neiman Marcus Group said Wednesday it will end its commercial partnership with online luxury retailer Farfetch.

Why it matters: It's a switch in fortunes for the two companies, one largely physical, the other largely digital.

Catch up fast: Nearly two years ago, high-flying Farfetch invested $200 million into Neiman Marcus in exchange for a minority stake.

As part of that deal, Farfetch re-platformed subsidiary Bergdorf Goodman's website and mobile application.

Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman also joined Farfetch's marketplace as partners.

Zoom in: Financially troubled Farfetch recently got a $500 million rescue from South Korea's Coupang and U.S. investment firm Greenoaks.

What they're saying: "The Bergdorf Goodman website and app will continue to serve as the luxury e-commerce destination for its customers and will no longer be re-platforming onto Farfetch Platform Solutions," per a statement from Neiman.

The intrigue: Farfetch, however, will continue to be a minority, non-voting investor.