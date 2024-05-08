The spike in water temperatures and geographic reach of the heat, affecting every ocean basin, are simply too big to pin the blame on the natural climate cycle.
What they're saying: "Whilst temperature variations associated with natural cycles like El Niño come and go, the extra energy trapped into the ocean and the atmosphere by increasing concentrations of greenhouse gases will keep pushing the global temperature towards new records," Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said in a statement.