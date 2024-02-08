Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a La Niña watch on Thursday morning, indicating that the current strong El Niño may be headed for the exits.

Why it matters: If the tropical equatorial Pacific Ocean shifts into its cooler La Niña phase, a cascade of extreme weather and climate impacts could be touched off worldwide.

Zoom in: The El Niño still underway features milder-than-average ocean waters in the tropical Pacific and associated shifts in the atmosphere. There are increasing signs that a transition is afoot.

A "watch" means that conditions are favorable for the development of La Niña within the next six months.

In its new forecast discussion, NOAA states there is now a 79% chance that El Niño will shift to "ENSO-neutral" conditions (without either El Niño or La Niña) by the April through June period.

And it notes "increasing odds" that La Niña will develop during the summer months of June through August, with about a 55% chance during that period.

Threat level: By the September through November period, the forecast calls for a 77 % chance of a La Niña developing.

A potential La Niña present during spring and summer is significant, because these events tend to create more favorable conditions for hurricanes to form and intensify.

Specifically, they can reduce the prevalence of wind shear, which occurs when winds blow with different speeds and/or direction at different altitudes across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Some of the busiest seasons on record have occurred during La Niña years.

La Niña events also affect the U.S., among other regions. They tend to favor drought along the southern tier of the Lower 48 states, including the Southwest through Texas.

Of note: As an added hurricane season concern, sea surface temperatures across the tropical Atlantic are running above average and may stay elevated heading into the warm season.

The big picture: The added ocean heat and its release to the atmosphere associated with El Niño has provided an extra boost to global average temperatures, on top of the human-caused global warming trend.

This extra warming helped 2023 become the hottest year on record, though the human-caused warming was a far larger factor.

La Niña features below-average sea surface temperatures in the tropical equatorial Pacific Ocean and tends to cool global average temperatures slightly.

Yes, but: A rare "triple dip La Niña" from 2020-2023 never managed to knock global average surface temperatures out of a top 10 ranking, said Michelle L'Heureux, a physical scientist at NOAA's Climate Prediction Center.

The onset of La Niña would suggest that 2024 may not beat out 2023 for a new hottest year ranking.

Still, L'Heureux cautioned that the tropical Pacific Ocean will release huge amounts of heat between now and La Niña's official onset, which may keep temperatures elevated for a longer period.

What they're saying: "I think a La Niña event developing this summer would tend to suppress global temperatures during the last quarter of the year," climate scientist Zeke Hausfather told Axios, via email.

"Either way, 2024 is going to be exceptionally warm, but if we have a La Niña develop it may end up a bit cooler than 2023's record."

Between the lines: The new NOAA discussion notes that the shifts are happening under the sea surface and in the atmosphere above that are reflective of a diminishing El Niño.

For example, instead of a reservoir of warmer-than-average waters well below the surface (which would reinforce El Niño's surface ocean temperature signal), the subsurface has cooled considerably in just the past month.

While a transition from one phase to the next may seem sudden and unexpected, L'Heureux told Axios there is a historical tendency of La Niña events to follow soon after strong El Niño episodes.

"Essentially the Tropical Pacific system has overheated and now we're coming off the peak," she said. "And when we come off the peak, there is a certain degree of momentum. And sometimes that momentum is strong enough that you shoot into a La Niña."

The bottom line: For hurricane forecasters and those who predict global climate trends, all eyes will be on the tropical Pacific during the next few months.