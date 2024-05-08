Driving the news: The White House is inviting voters in the crucial swing state to make a direct comparison between the Microsoft and Foxconn deals.
The message it wants to drive home is clear: Trump promised jobs that were never delivered.
Biden officials say the Microsoft project will lead to 2,300 union construction jobs, followed by 2,000 permanent jobs in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.
Microsoft has said it will partner with Gateway Technical College to develop an academy that hopes to train 1,000 Wisconsinites for data center jobs.
The big picture: It's all part of Biden's post-State of the Union strategy to combat what officials call "Trump amnesia," where voters give Trump more credit for the economy than Biden officials think is due.
Biden and his cabinet have been hitting swing states to convince voters that Biden's three signature pieces of legislation — his infrastructure, clean-energy and CHIPs bills — are creating thousands of good-paying jobs.