Then-President Trump speaks at the groundbreaking of Foxconn's plant in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, in 2018. The factory never fully materialized. Photo: Andy Manis/Getty Images

President Biden will travel to Racine County, Wisconsin, on Wednesday to unveil a $3.3 billion investment by Microsoft to build a new artificial intelligence data center, according to Biden officials. Why it matters: It's another high-profile announcement from the president on how he's helping to create jobs with private sector investment — but with a twist.

He'll be taking a not-so-subtle shot at former President Trump in the same location where Trump touted a $10 billion Foxconn facility, which he called the "eighth wonder of the world" seven years ago.

That facility was scaled back and never fully materialized.

Driving the news: The White House is inviting voters in the crucial swing state to make a direct comparison between the Microsoft and Foxconn deals.

The message it wants to drive home is clear: Trump promised jobs that were never delivered.

Biden officials say the Microsoft project will lead to 2,300 union construction jobs, followed by 2,000 permanent jobs in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

Microsoft has said it will partner with Gateway Technical College to develop an academy that hopes to train 1,000 Wisconsinites for data center jobs.

The big picture: It's all part of Biden's post-State of the Union strategy to combat what officials call "Trump amnesia," where voters give Trump more credit for the economy than Biden officials think is due.

Biden and his cabinet have been hitting swing states to convince voters that Biden's three signature pieces of legislation — his infrastructure, clean-energy and CHIPs bills — are creating thousands of good-paying jobs.

That allows Biden and his surrogates to swoop into battleground states, and tout new projects in places that could help him win re-election.

Flashback: In March, Biden announced some $20 billion in grants and loans for Intel to expand its semiconductor production in Chandler, Arizona.